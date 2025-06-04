Capital Area Child Care Coalition (CACCC) - 06/03/25

LANSING, Mich. — Capital Area Child Care Coalition (CACCC) co-lead Michele Strasz and member Dianne Hartwell discuss free business operation resources for child care providers through LEAP’s TREK Small Business Support Hub, as well as new funding to support the coalition’s efforts to increase high-quality child care in the Lansing Region. For more information, please visit PureLansing.com/childcare or call (517) 702-3387.

