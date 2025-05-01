Capital Area Child Care Coalition (CACCC) - 05/01/25

LANSING, Mich. — Capital Area Child Care Coalition (CACCC) representative Tony Willis and special guest Annette Sobocinski discuss the MI Tri-Share child care cost-sharing program, increasing high-quality child care in the Lansing Region, and resources available to employers, child care providers, and parents. Fore more information please visit PureLansing.com/childcare or call (517) 702-3387.
