Capital Area Child Care Coalition (CACCC) - 04/04/25

LANSING, Mich. — Capital Area Child Care Coalition (CACCC) co-lead Carrie Rosingana and Senior Consultant - Private Sector Consultants Sarah Himes Greer, discuss preschool for all, increasing high-quality child care in the Lansing Region, and resources available to employers, child care providers, and parents. For more information please visit PureLansing.com/childcare or call (517) 702-3387.

