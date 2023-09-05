Brooke & Quinn James Haass - 9/5/23

LANSING, Mich. — James Haass, Retirement Lifestyle Consultant with Brooke & Quinn talks about "Timing Matters" regarding retirement income withdrawals from ones portfolio. How one sets up the portfolio can make all the difference between a long fruitful retirement lifestyle and a undesirable living standard. For more information please visit BrookeQuinn.com or call (845) 705-3100.

