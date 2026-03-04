Broadway at the Wharton Center: Kimberly Akimbo - 3/4/26

LANSING, Mich. — Laura Woyasz discusses her role as "Pattie" in the upcoming production of Kimberly Akimbo. Coming to the Wharton Center March 10th - 15th. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit WhartonCenter.com or call 1 (800) WHARTON (942-7866).

