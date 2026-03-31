Broadway at the Wharton Center: Clue - 3/31/26

LANSING, Mich. — Zoie Tannous discusses her role as Yvette in the upcoming production of Clue and what the part means to her family! Coming to the Wharton Center April 7th - 12th. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit WhartonCenter.com or call 1 (800) WHARTON (942-7866).

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