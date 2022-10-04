Breclaw Capital - 10/4/22

LANSING, Mich. — Al Watson, Lender and Author with Breclaw Capital talks about how after the pandemic, rents have increased as there is a rental shortage; however, there are nearly 400,000 vacant homes in Michigan that could help ease the problem, but many need repair. Find out how you could become an investor that provides housing for others. He is also the author of “90 Feet Away: An Investor’s Base by Base Simple Guide to Scoring in Real Estate.” and the owner of Breclaw Capital a nationwide lender serving Michigan. Breclaw Capital is a private money lender that focuses on non-owner-occupied properties. For more information please visit FindFundandFix.com or call (708) 680-2090.

