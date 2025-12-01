Brass Band of Battle Creek - 12/1/25

Brass Band of Battle Creek musician and former MSU Tuba Professor Phil Sinder speaks about the upcoming BBBC Holiday Concert and performs some fun holiday music. For more information visit www.bbbc.net or call (269) 789-2222.

