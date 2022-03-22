Brain Injury Association of Michigan - 3/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Tom Constand President & CEO of Brain Injury Association of Michigan talks about re-emerging after COVID and what's new for 2022. For more information please visit biami.org or call Jacki Murray at (989) 292-14725 or BIA of MI at (810) 229-5880.

