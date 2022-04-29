Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park - 4/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Josh Baker, Zoo Director at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park talks about being an amazing destination the whole family can enjoy. Learn about animals, feed them, and just have a great time building memories in West Michigan at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park. For more information please visit boulderridgewap.com or call (616) 868-6711.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook