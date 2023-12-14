Bobcat of Lansing South - 12/14/23

LANSING, Mich. — Mark Diedrich, Service/Rental Manager., and Todd Wilcox, President, of Bobcat of Lansing, talk about their new store in Jackson, ready to go 12/18/2023!! Let our staff help you, sales! Service! Rentals! For more information please visit BobcatOfLansing.com or call 517-394-1155.

