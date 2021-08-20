Bobcat of Lansing - 8/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — Kyle Christensen, Sales Manager and Mark Diedrich, Service/Rental Manager at Bobcat of Lansing talk about how their sales are going and their delivery option. You are also able to rent equipment to keep those Summer projects going. For more information please visit BobcatofLansing.com or call (517) 394-1155.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook