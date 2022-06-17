Bobcat of Lansing - 6/17/22

LANSING, Mich. — Kyle Christensen, Sales Manager and Mark Diedrich, Service and Rental Manager at Bobcat of Lansing talk about pre-planning for Spring and Summer projects for purchasing and renting equipment. For more information please visit BobcatofLansing.com or call (517) 394-1155.

