Bobcat of Lansing - 2/15/22

LANSING, Mich. — Kyle Christensen, Sales Manager and Mark Diedrich, Service/Rental Manager at Bobcat of Lansing talk about great tips for renting equipment and getting great service repairs. They also talk about how they are handling the challenging times in Sales and what they are doing to help you get what you need. For more information please visit BobcatofLansing.com or call (517) 394-1155.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook