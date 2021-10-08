Bobcat of Lansing - 10/8/21

LANSING, Mich. — Mark Diedrich, Service and Retail Manager and Kyle Christiansen, Sales Manager at Bobcat of Lansing talk about getting ready for the winter and what you can do if you have money left in the budget and how to handle that with all of the supply issues. For more information please visit BobcatofLansing.com or call (517) 394-1155.

