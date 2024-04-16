Bobcat of Lansing - 04/16/24

LANSING, Mich. — Mark Diedrich, Service/Rental Mgr. and Kyle Christesen, Sales Mgr. of Bobcat of Lansing stop in to discuss the new location in Jackson, and also new items for this spring. For more information please visit or bobcatoflansing.com call (517) 394-1155.

