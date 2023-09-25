Board & Brush Lansing - 9/25/23

LANSING, Mich. — Rachel Seidel, Owner and Natalie Clark, Instructor at Board & Brush Lansing share with us what you've been wanting to know about a workshop experience at Board & Brush and what's coming up for the Fall & Holiday season! For more information please visit boardandbrush.com/lansing or call (517) 319-0854.

