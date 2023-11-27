Board & Brush Lansing - 11/27/23

LANSING, Mich. — Rachel Seidel, Owner of Board & Brush Lansing talks about their upcoming holiday studio events and the details on hosting your corporate team building, client appreciation, general private event workshops and more. For more information please visit boardandbrush.com/lansing or call (517) 319-0854.

