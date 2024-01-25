Board & Brush Lansing - 01/25/24

LANSING, Mich. — Owner Rachel Seidel from the Lansing Board & Brush studio shares with us what you've been wanting to know about a DIY workshop experience at Board & Brush and what's coming up at the studio. For more information please visit boardandbrush.com/lansing or call (517) 319-0854.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook