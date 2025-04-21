Bluebird CFW Foundation Repair and Waterproofing - 04/21/25

LANSING, Mich. — Troy Miller fromBluebird CFW Foundation Repair and Waterproofing discusses the importance of seawall repair.

Seawalls are a critical component of waterfront properties in Michigan. They are an effective way to protect your waterfront home against extensive water erosion. A seawall can also increase the value of your home by letting potential buyers know that your property has been well-maintained. However, these walls are prone to water damage and deterioration if they are not maintained or repaired properly. That is why high-quality seawall repair is essential to maintain your seawall’s strength and functionality.

There are many types of seawalls, each requiring a different set of techniques and methods for proper repair. A common cause of seawall failure is the erosion of soil around the wall. Bluebird CFW provides reliable, comprehensive, and cost-effective seawall repair for all types of seawalls.

The experts at Bluebird CFW implement high-quality solutions to repair your seawall and prevent failure. They repair leaking cracks, stabilize the surrounding soil, prevent future erosion, and permanently strengthen and repair soil damage. By implementing solutions including sealant, helical piers, and their unique Pressure Release Technology, they restore damaged seawalls to full functionality. Their durable solutions can extend the life of your seawall and protect your property.

For more information, please visitBluebirdCFW.com or call (888) 411-2264.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook