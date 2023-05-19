Bluebird CFW - 5/19/23

LANSING, Mich. — Troy Miller, Co-Owner of Bluebird CFW talks about how they are a family owned business and how they want to change the way they help you with waterproofing your home. For more information please visit bluebirdcfw.com or call (517) 706-1399.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook