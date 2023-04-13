Bluebird CFW - 4/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jake Sinko, Production Manager with Bluebird CFW talks about how it's finally Spring which means warmer weather and rain. They also want to remind you to check your basements and crawlspaces for water. For more information please visit bluebirdcfw.com or call (517) 706-1399.

