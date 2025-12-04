Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan - 12/04/25

LANSING, Mich. — Joshua Meeks, VP Individual Business and Segment Strategy for Medicare Advantage with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan discusses upcoming Medicare changes, the value in Medicare Advantage plans and what to look for before the Annual Enrollment Period ends on Dec. 7. For more information please visit bcbsm.com/medicare or call (888) 563-3307.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

