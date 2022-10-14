Bethany Christian Services - 10/14/22

LANSING, Mich. — Krista Stevens, Executive Branch Director at Bethany Christian Services encourages everyone to attend a special event, Family Changes Everything, to celebrate the strength found in family happening October 20th. For more information please visit FamilyChangesEverything.org or call (800) BETHANY.

