Best Furniture Outlet - 10/15/25

LANSING, Mich. — Best Furniture Outlet & Mikey23 Foundation come together with multiple partners to create a Unforgettable Fall Festival & Trunk-or-Treat. This October 19th from 3-6pm. 2-3 Reserved for kids with disabilities and or sensory issues.
For more information please visit BestFurnitureMI.com or call (517) 999-HOME (4663).
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.