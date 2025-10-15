Best Furniture Outlet - 10/15/25

LANSING, Mich. — Best Furniture Outlet & Mikey23 Foundation come together with multiple partners to create a Unforgettable Fall Festival & Trunk-or-Treat. This October 19th from 3-6pm. 2-3 Reserved for kids with disabilities and or sensory issues.

For more information please visit BestFurnitureMI.com or call (517) 999-HOME (4663).

