Best Furniture Outlet - 08/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — Back to School - End of Summer Sale!

Brittany Wiser, Operations Director at Best Furniture Outlet stops in to discuss the success of their recent Junior Achievement event and also their current Back to School - End of Summer Sale. Best Furniture Outlet, giving back to our community. For more information please visit BestFurnitureMI.com or call (517) 999-HOME (4663).

