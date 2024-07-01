Best Furniture Outlet - 07/01/24

LANSING, Mich. — Ehab Awad , COO of Best Furniture Outlet , the fastest growing furniture store in Michigan shares a promo that its saving thousands of dollars to shoppers! For more information please visit BestFurnitureMI.com or call (517) 999-HOME (4663).
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.