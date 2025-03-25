Best Furniture Outlet - 03/25/25

LANSING, Mich. — "Our Community, Our Passion ; Sharing the love of exceptional furniture."

Hadi Awad, Sales Leader, stops in to discuss Best Furniture Outlet, a family owned business. For more information please visit BestFurnitureMI.com or call (517) 999-HOME (4663).

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook