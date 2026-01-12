Best Furniture Outlet - 01/12/2025

LANSING, Mich. — Local Family owned Furniture Store in Lansing, Best Furniture Outlet, works to make it less stressful and less costly to furnish your whole home! Bundle up and Get Up to $1000 Dollars in Savings. Whole Home Packages at Best Furniture Outlet. For more information please visit BestFurnitureMI.com or call (517) 999-HOME (4663).
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.