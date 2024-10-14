Best Furniture / Mikey 23 Foundation - 10/14/24

LANSING, Mich. — Ehab Awad, COO of Best Furniture, and Michael McKissic, Founder of the Mikey23 Foundation discuss their upcoming community event, Truck or Treat.
Trunk or Treat event Sunday Oct 20th 4-7pm
5700 W. Saginaw HWY
48917 Lansing, MI
Live Music! Treat & Snacks! Car Show! Costume Contest! Giveaways & Vendor Market!... A MUST Attend Event! For more information please visit BestFurnitureMI.com or call (517) 999-HOME (4663).
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.