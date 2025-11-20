Best Furniture - 11/20/25

LANSING, Mich. — Ehab Awad, CEO of Best Furniture and Mike Karl, Founder of Cardboard Prophets are partnering up this Thanksgiving to help the community by hosting a Turkey Giveaway on Nov. 22nd from 12pm to 2pm. For more information please visit BestFurnitureMI.com or call (517) 999-HOME (4663).
