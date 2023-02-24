Watch Now
Being High Caliber in the Community with The Fledge - 2/24/23

Posted at 10:26 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 10:26:46-05

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumnow, Marketing Director at High Caliber Karting & Entertainment is joined by Jerry Norris, CEO of The Fledge talk about The Fledge's Patronicity fundraiser to raise $50,000 which will be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). High Caliber Karting has launch "Being High Caliber in the Community", an initiative to highlight local non-profits, events and small businesses. Throughout February and March, they are sharing the spotlight with radically inclusive community center, The Fledge. To learn more about this campaign and to donate please visit https://thefledge.com/patronicity/

