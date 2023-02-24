Being High Caliber in the Community with The Fledge - 2/24/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumnow, Marketing Director at High Caliber Karting & Entertainment is joined by Jerry Norris, CEO of The Fledge talk about The Fledge's Patronicity fundraiser to raise $50,000 which will be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). High Caliber Karting has launch "Being High Caliber in the Community", an initiative to highlight local non-profits, events and small businesses. Throughout February and March, they are sharing the spotlight with radically inclusive community center, The Fledge. To learn more about this campaign and to donate please visit https://thefledge.com/patronicity/

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook