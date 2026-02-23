Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Beekman Center - Ingham ISD - 02/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — In this interview, Jason Mellema, Superintendent of Ingham ISD, shares the history and lasting impact of the Beekman Center and its role in serving students with the most significant needs across the county. He also explains why center-based special education remains an essential resource for families and where the community can learn more about Ingham ISD programs and services. For more information, please visit InghamISD.org or call (517) 883-7000.

