Beekman Center - Ingham ISD - 02/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — In this interview, Jason Mellema, Superintendent of Ingham ISD, shares the history and lasting impact of the Beekman Center and its role in serving students with the most significant needs across the county. He also explains why center-based special education remains an essential resource for families and where the community can learn more about Ingham ISD programs and services. For more information, please visit InghamISD.org or call (517) 883-7000.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook