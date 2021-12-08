Becker's Bridal & Princess Riverboats - 12/8/21

LANSING, Mich. — Cayla Johnson, Social Media Manager at Becker's Bridal and Chris Chamberlain, Captain at Michigan Princess talk about the winner of the Wedding Dress & The Wedding on the MI Princess Riverboat giveaways. For more information please visit MichiganPrincess.com or call (517) 627-2154.
