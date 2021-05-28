BDB Marketing Design - 5/28/21

Cory Dunham, CEO of BDB Marketing Designs talks about helping clients in different industries get their messaging out and gain exposure to their companies. For more information please visit BDBMarketingDesign.com e-mail Cory at cory@BDBmarketingDesign.com or call them (734) 995-5290.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook