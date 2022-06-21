Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival - 6/21/22

LANSING, Mich. — Barb Haluszka, Executive Director of Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival talks about the upcoming Festival and 5 days of fun! For more information please visit fieldofflight.com or call (269) 962-0592.

