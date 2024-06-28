Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival - 06/28/24

LANSING, Mich. — Get Your Wings! Come to the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival from July 3rd to July 7th! 46 Hot-Air Balloons, 5 plus hour Air Show, two Huge Fireworks Displays, Night Air Show with Pyro, Carnival, Vendors and more! For more information please visit FieldOfFlight.com or call (269) 962-0592.
