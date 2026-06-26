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Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival - 6/26/26

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival - 6/26/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Barbara Haluszka, Executive Director of the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival talks about their huge upcoming Family Festival at the Battle Creek Executive Airport, July 1st through July 5th. For more information please visit FieldOfFlight.com or call (269) 962-0592.

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