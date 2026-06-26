Banking on MI Business, presented by Eaton Community Bank, and Williamston Theatre - 6/26/26

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank introduces the Banking on MI Business Partner of the month winner, Williamston Theatre. Emily Sutton-Smith, co-Founder and Executive Director of the Williamston Theatre, talks about their summer production of the fast-paced, farcical, whodunit thriller THE 39 STEPS. For more information visit www.WilliamstonTheatre.org
or call (517) 655-SHOW (7469).
For past Banking on MI Business winners, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.
Any local business throughout Mid-Michigan can be nominated for Banking on MI Business simply by visiting Eaton.Bank/Business/Banking-on-MI-Business, completing the brief nomination form and clicking the submit button.
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