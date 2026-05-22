Banking on MI Business, presented by Eaton Community Bank, and this month's winner, Hydrowake - 05/22/26

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank introduces the Banking on MI Business Partner of the month winner Hydrowake!

Jason Wood, CEO of Hydrowake, shares how lakefront and boat ownership doesn’t have to be difficult—lake life should be spent on the water, not dealing with stress. He explains how Hydrowake makes “Lake Life Made Easy”!

For more information please visit Hydrowake.com or call (517) 657-9550.

For past Banking on MI Business winners, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

Any local business throughout Mid-Michigan can be nominated for Banking on MI Business simply by visiting Eaton.Bank/Business/Banking-on-MI-Business, completing the brief nomination form and clicking the submit button.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

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