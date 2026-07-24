Banking on MI Business, presented by Eaton Community Bank, and Mosquito Joe of Greater Lansing - 07/24/26

LANSING, Mich. — Craig Bull from Eaton Community Bank introduces the Banking on MI Business Partner of the month winner, Mosquito Joe of Greater Lansing!
As a local veteran-owned business, Mosquito Joe of Greater Lansing takes pride in serving our neighbors with professionalism, integrity, and science-based pest management practices. We're passionate about educating homeowners—not just selling a service—and helping them make informed decisions about protecting both their homes and the environment. For more information, please visit MosquitoJoe.com, contact lansing@mosquitojoe.com or call (517) 297-7112.
For past Banking on MI Business winners, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.
Any local business throughout Mid-Michigan can be nominated for Banking on MI Business simply by visiting Eaton.Bank/Business/Banking-on-MI-Business, completing the brief nomination form and clicking the submit button.
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