Banking on MI Business, presented by Eaton Community Bank and Foster Coffee Co. - 04/24/26

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank introduces the Banking on MI Business Partner of the month winner Foster Coffee Co.!

Founder Nicholas Pidek and Eaton Rapids cafe Manager Mackenzie Nichols talk about what it means to foster community through coffee in downtown Eaton Rapids.

For more information please visit FosterCoffee.co or call (517) 836-2150.

For past Banking on MI Business winners, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

Any local business throughout Mid-Michigan can be nominated for Banking on MI Business simply by visiting Eaton.Bank/Business/Banking-on-MI-Business, completing the brief nomination form and clicking the submit button.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook