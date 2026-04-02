Banking on MI Business, presented by Eaton Community Bank - 04/02/26

LANSING, Mich. — Banking on MI Business is presented by Eaton Community Bank and designed to showcase local business throughout Mid-Michigan at no cost to them. Banking on MI Business will spotlight one local business each month through video segments on two local television stations - including FOX 47 Morning Blend - and a social media video produced and distributed by the bank. Any local business throughout Mid-Michigan can be nominated simply by visiting BankingonMIBusiness.com, completing the brief nomination form and clicking the submit button.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.