Banking on MI Business, presented by Eaton Community Bank - 04/02/26

LANSING, Mich. — Banking on MI Business is presented by Eaton Community Bank and designed to showcase local business throughout Mid-Michigan at no cost to them. Banking on MI Business will spotlight one local business each month through video segments on two local television stations - including FOX 47 Morning Blend - and a social media video produced and distributed by the bank. Any local business throughout Mid-Michigan can be nominated simply by visiting BankingonMIBusiness.com, completing the brief nomination form and clicking the submit button.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

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