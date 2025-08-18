BAD Brewing Company , sponsored by Robert Dowding Group-Keller Williams Realty - 08/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — 13 years of brewing craft beer, hosting bangin' block parties, and gathering people who make Mason special. Here, you're not just a customer, you're part of the family. For more information please visit BadBrewing.com or call (517) 676-7664.
Bad Brewing
440 S Jefferson St.
Mason, MI 48854
Fall Block Party as we close down the road in front of the brewery!
October 11th 12pm - 8pm
Live Music
30+ Beers
Food Specials
Segment sponsored by and thank you to Robert Dowding Group-Keller Williams Realty.
