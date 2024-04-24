Backing the Blue Michigan - 04/24/24

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Christensen with Backing the Blue Michigan shares how you could have a chance to win $10,000.00 on April 27th and also help out your own community Police Department with raising funds for things not in your cities' budget. For more information please visit BackingTheBlueMichigan.com or call (517) 997-6008.

