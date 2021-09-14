Babbitt Legal Group, PC - 9/14/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sally Babbitt, Attorney, Mediator and Executive Coach with Babbitt Legal Group, PC. talks about Self Care in Legal Proceedings and how to they are able to help you navigate through this. For more information please visit SallyBabbittLaw.com; find them on Facebook at facebook.com/BabbittLegalGroupPC or call (517) 507-3306.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook