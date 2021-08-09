Babbitt Legal Group, PC - 8/9/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sally Babbitt, Attorney & Mediator with Babbitt Legal Group, PC. talks about earning her Post-Graduate certificate in Forensic Psychology. This will help her counsel and advise clients with issues contested in Probate Court. For more information please visit SallyBabbittLaw.com, find her on Facebook at facebook.com/BabbittLegalGroupPC or call (517) 507-3306.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook