Watch
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Babbitt Legal Group, PC - 8/16/21

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:01 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 10:01:10-04

LANSING, Mich. — Sally Babbitt, Attorney, Mediator and Executive Coach at Babbitt Legal Group, PC talks about what you need to do after you have created your Estate plan. For more information please visit SallyBabbittLaw.com; find them on Facebook at facebook.com/BabbittLegalGroupPC or call (517) 507-3306.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019