Babbitt Legal Group, PC. - 7/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sally Babbitt, Attorney, Mediator & Executive Coach at Babbitt Legal Group, PC and Lisa Bonney, Executive Director at Resolution Services Center talk about the dispute resolution services that are offered. For more information please visit Resolution Services at rsccm.org or call (517) 485-2274. You can also get more information from Babbitt Legal Group, PC by visiting SallyBabbittLaw.com find them on Facebook at facebook.com/BabbittLegalGroupPC or by calling (517) 507-3306.

