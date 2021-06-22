Babbitt Legal Group, PC. - 6/22/21

Sally Babbitt, Attorney, Mediator & Executive Coach with Babbitt Legal Group, PC. talks about Wills and different situations that arise around them. For more information visit SallyBabbittLaw.com or by calling (517) 507-3306.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook